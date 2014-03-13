CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Alleged Drunk Driver Kills Two People At SXSW

car-accident-sxsw-resizedTragedy struck the popular music festival SXSW. A car busted through barricades and struck 25 people leaving two dead, five in critical condition, and the rest with injuries. To make the already terrible situation worse, the driver of the vehicle is suspected to have been driving drunk.

According to the Austin Police Department, the accident happened on the heavy populated Red River Drive between 9th and 10th Streets around 12:32 central time. The tragedy took place right as Tyler, the Creator and his Odd Future collective were about to take the stage in front of House of Vans, which is in close proximity to the accident. Once people were made aware of the accident, the Odd Future show was canceled.

An Austin Police officer told the press, “Basically what happened – it was still under DWI investigation – a driver ran through some temporary barricades we had set up for South by Southwest and after running through the barricades he continued to drive hitting multiple pedestrians. Two victims were dead at the scene.”

Officers on the scene of the accident took the driver of the vehicle into custody rather quickly, but that didn’t stop the driver from allegedly resisting the arrest. “I believe they had to struggle with him.”

The driver is now facing capital murder charges.

Odd Future tweeted their condolences once it was announced one suspect had been apprehended.

https://twitter.com/fucktyler/status/443990484633935872

Please keep everyone affected by this tragedy in your prayers.

Source

