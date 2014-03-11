CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

The TDE Takeover: SZA Announces New Single, Artwork And Release Date For “Z”

0 reads
Leave a comment

As promised by Anthony Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, the TDE takeover continues. SZA steps up to bat as the first lady of TDE after label mates, Isaiah Rashad and ScHoolboy Q, successfully released their projects.

 

SZA took to Twitter to announce the release date of her forthcoming project, “Z.”

https://twitter.com/justsza/status/442070967523631104

The electro-soul artist has actively captured our attention with her unique style and soothing voice. After releasing “Teen Spirit,” SZA became a fan favorite but she doesn’t plan on being crowned a “one-hit wonder” as she fed fans her first single off of “Z”, entitled “Babylon.”

Check out “Babylon” below.

FACT OF THE DAY: Michael B. Jordan’s Role In ‘Chronicle’ Was Rewritten For Him

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

The TDE Takeover: SZA Announces New Single, Artwork And Release Date For “Z” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

SZA , TDE , Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close