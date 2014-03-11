The TDE Takeover: SZA Announces New Single, Artwork And Release Date For “Z”

As promised by Anthony Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, the TDE takeover continues. SZA steps up to bat as the first lady of TDE after label mates, Isaiah Rashad and ScHoolboy Q, successfully released their projects.

SZA took to Twitter to announce the release date of her forthcoming project, “Z.”

https://twitter.com/justsza/status/442070967523631104

The electro-soul artist has actively captured our attention with her unique style and soothing voice. After releasing “Teen Spirit,” SZA became a fan favorite but she doesn’t plan on being crowned a “one-hit wonder” as she fed fans her first single off of “Z”, entitled “Babylon.”

Check out “Babylon” below.

