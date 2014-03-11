Jay Z And Kanye Scheduled To Perform At Samsung SXSW Concert Series

Just when you thought Jay Z and Kanye West were done making headlines for the next few weeks, the dynamic duo has singlehandedly shocked fans with announcing their next gig: Samsung’s SXSW Concert Series.

Two days before the big concert, “The Throne” was announced among the line-up for the SXSW Concert Series. However, if you thought there was no catch involved, you’ve clearly forgotten what these two music moguls are capable of.

Samsung plans to distribute concert wristbands only to owners of Galaxy devices with the newly launched ad-free radio service called Milk Music downloaded on their devices. They can pick up their wristbands at the Galaxy Experience pop-up location at 2nd Street and Trinity Street starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. The concerts’ location won’t be announced until show day.

Leave it to Kanye and Jay to make us want to switch cell phones just for exclusive events.

Other musicians performing this week for Samsung’s SXSW Concert Series include Janelle Monae, Gary Clark Jr. and Holy Ghost!

