Did You Know: March Is HBCU Awareness Month

Monday, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund launched a new nationwide campaign, National “I Love My HBCU” Month, to honor historically black colleges and universities and the pride that HBCU students, faculty and alumni exemplify, according to TMCF President & CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.

“HBCUs are an integral part of our country’s higher education system and history of African Americans,” said Taylor. “’I Love My HBCU’ Month will shine a light on these great institutions and the impact they make in preparing future leaders of tomorrow.”

Also See: [VIDEO] Laz Alonzo: Let’s Save Our HBCUs

TMCF hopes National “I Love My HBCU” Month will be an annual month-long celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In 2012, the organization began the process to formally establish the month of March each year as a period to increase awareness and appreciation of HBCUs in the United States and to unite HBCU communities nationwide.

HBCUs have played a vital role in the U.S. since they were formed in 1837 as higher educational institutions designed to educate former slaves. These institutions, primarily serving African American students, have produced a commendable record of accomplished and famous HBCU graduates such as Justice Thurgood Marshall, poet Langston Hughes, Martin Luther King Jr. and Oprah Winfrey.

Also See: HBCUs Are In Danger Of Losing Their Funding

“I Love My HBCU” Awareness Month will be observed nationally during the month of March in remembrance of many important people and events in the HBCUs history as well as to highlight contributions HBCUs have played in shaping its graduates. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund created and owns the theme, slogan, resources and materials for the national “I Love My HBCU” campaign. Each year, with assistance from HBCUs, students, alumni, fraternities, and sororities and other HBCU supporting organizations nationwide, TMCF will coordinate activities to raise awareness about the month and its significance.

“Our HBCU founders had the foresight to build such great institutions for African American students that have continued to produce noted public figures from the first African-American U.S. Supreme Court Justice, to four-star generals and congressmen to prominent CEOs,” said Taylor. “It is only fitting for TMCF to launch such an annual awareness campaign to honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Let us know what you think about National “I Love My HBCU” Month. Will you be celebrating this month? If so, how will you celebrate?

Did You Know: March Is HBCU Awareness Month was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: