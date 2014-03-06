Which Classic Song Touches Rick Ross The Most? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rick Ross‘ new album “Mastermind” officially dropped today. Unlike other rap artist, Rick Ross consistently releases an undeniably quality album. Rick Ross is known for his street sound, but he incorporates a lot of soul elements in his music, too. Listen to the audio player to hear him talk to HeadKrack in a special edition of Hip-Hop Spot about creating a well balanced album. Plus, find out which classic soul track could make him tear up!

