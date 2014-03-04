CLOSE
Did Tina Campbell Let Her Husband’s Infidelity Break Her Faith? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea is reporting Tina Campbell is speaking out about her husband’s infidelity. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what she said in a recent interview about her faith being tested. 

