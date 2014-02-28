Did Rick Ross’ Explanation About His Trayvon Lyric Make Matters Worse? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rick Ross‘ new album “Mastermind” didn’t even drop yet and it’s already receiving backlash. He makes a reference to Trayvon Martin in one of his songs that have people’s eyebrows raised. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to hear the controversial lyric and why his explanation might have made matters worse.

