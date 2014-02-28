CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Did Rick Ross’ Explanation About His Trayvon Lyric Make Matters Worse? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rick Ross‘ new album “Mastermind” didn’t even drop yet and it’s already receiving backlash. He makes a reference to Trayvon Martin in one of his songs that have people’s eyebrows raised. Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to hear the controversial lyric and why his explanation might have made matters worse. 

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Rick Ross Responds To Backlash Over His Controversial Trayvon Martin Lyric

RELATED: If Rick Ross & Gabourey Sidibe Made A Sex Tape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rick Ross Gives Perspective On Justin Bieber’s Troubles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Rick Ross’ Explanation About His Trayvon Lyric Make Matters Worse? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack , Hip Hip Spot , hip-hop , Lyrics , rick ross , Rick Ross lyrics , Rick Ross Trayvon Martin , Trayvon Martin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close