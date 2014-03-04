Pete Rock Honors Roy Ayers With Tribute Mix [DOWNLOAD]

Pete Rock’s informal relationship with jazz legend Roy Ayers began in the 1990s when he sampled his song “Searching” for his song of the same name from his 1994 album with CL Smooth, “The Main Ingredient.” Years later Pete was asked to perform at a tribute for Roy Ayers backed by Robert Glasper and the two music legends established a friendship which lead to them touring Europe together in the summer of 2011.

“We’re doing a couple of dates in Europe and I was asking him about more RAMP,” he told hip-hop production site Nodfactor.com in 2011. “Because the original RAMP album was ‘Come Into Knowledge’ — the ‘Bonita Applebum’ sample, everything was on there — that album got shelved; it never came out. And they bootlegged it in the ’70s and they made a second album with Roy [Ayers]. He said he thinks he only has three songs. I can’t wait to hear them.”

To close out Black History month Pete Rock is offering an exclusive T-shirt for sale on his site and a free tribute mix featuring Roy Ayers music and songs that sampled him. Stream it below and buy the T-shirt HERE.

