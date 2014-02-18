Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit

Rihanna came out on top in a multi-million lawsuit filed against her former accountants. According to reports, the songstress and firm Berdon LL reached $10 million settlement.
RiRi, who sued under her real name Robyn Fenty, claimed her former accountant Peter Gounis provided bad advice that almost caused her to file bankruptcy.
MUST READ: Rihanna: My Accountant Almost Had Me Bankrupt
MUST READ: Someone Leaked Rihanna’s Vogue March Cover…Thank You!
“The defendants advised Ms. Fenty by e-mail that purchasing a home in Los Angeles ‘would be a good investment’ despite knowing Ms. Fenty was experiencing financial difficulties,” said Rihanna’s lawyer Edward Estrada. He added that the $7 million Southern California house was “rotting from water and mold damage” and would require millions in improvements. Rihanna ultimately lost $9 million from the bad investment.
The 25-year-old singer filed the suit in 2012. According to Page Six, the firm recently offered her a $10 million settlement, which is scheduled to be signed and finalized this week.
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!
RELATED STORIES
Rihanna & Shakira Take Sexy To New Heights In ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’ Video
Rihanna’s #MCM Looks Alot Like Chris Brown + Other Celeb Crushes
Check Out This Gallery
Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
1. Jay Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch1 of 15
2. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch2 of 15
3. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch3 of 15
4. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch4 of 15
5. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch5 of 15
6. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch6 of 15
7. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch7 of 15
8. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch8 of 15
9. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch9 of 15
10. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch10 of 15
11. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch11 of 15
12. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch12 of 15
13. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch13 of 15
14. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch14 of 15
15. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch15 of 15
Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com