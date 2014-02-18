Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit

Rihanna came out on top in a multi-million lawsuit filed against her former accountants. According to reports, the songstress and firm Berdon LL reached $10 million settlement.

RiRi, who sued under her real name Robyn Fenty, claimed her former accountant Peter Gounis provided bad advice that almost caused her to file bankruptcy.

MUST READ: Rihanna: My Accountant Almost Had Me Bankrupt

MUST READ: Someone Leaked Rihanna’s Vogue March Cover…Thank You!

“The defendants advised Ms. Fenty by e-mail that purchasing a home in Los Angeles ‘would be a good investment’ despite knowing Ms. Fenty was experiencing financial difficulties,” said Rihanna’s lawyer Edward Estrada. He added that the $7 million Southern California house was “rotting from water and mold damage” and would require millions in improvements. Rihanna ultimately lost $9 million from the bad investment.

The 25-year-old singer filed the suit in 2012. According to Page Six, the firm recently offered her a $10 million settlement, which is scheduled to be signed and finalized this week.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

Rihanna & Shakira Take Sexy To New Heights In ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’ Video

Rihanna’s #MCM Looks Alot Like Chris Brown + Other Celeb Crushes

Check Out This Gallery

Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 15 photos Launch gallery Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 1. Jay Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 1 of 15 2. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 2 of 15 3. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 3 of 15 4. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 4 of 15 5. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 5 of 15 6. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 6 of 15 7. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 7 of 15 8. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 8 of 15 9. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 9 of 15 10. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 10 of 15 11. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 11 of 15 12. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 12 of 15 13. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 13 of 15 14. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 14 of 15 15. Jay Z’s 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stun At 2014 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com