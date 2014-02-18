CLOSE
National
Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit

Rihanna came out on top in a multi-million lawsuit filed against her former accountants. According to reports, the songstress and firm Berdon LL reached $10 million settlement.

RiRi, who sued under her real name Robyn Fenty, claimed her former accountant Peter Gounis provided bad advice that almost caused her to file bankruptcy.

“The defendants advised Ms. Fenty by e-mail that purchasing a home in Los Angeles ‘would be a good investment’ despite knowing Ms. Fenty was experiencing financial difficulties,” said Rihanna’s lawyer Edward Estrada. He added that the $7 million Southern California house was “rotting from water and mold damage” and would require millions in improvements. Rihanna ultimately lost $9 million from the bad investment.

The 25-year-old singer filed the suit in 2012. According to Page Six, the firm recently offered her a $10 million settlement, which is scheduled to be signed and finalized this week.

Rihanna Wins Big In Real Estate Deal-Gone-Bad Lawsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

