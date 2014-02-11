For the love of everything that’s everything…there’s our L-Boogie!! Ms. Lauryn Hill did her thing on “The Late Show” With David Letterman Friday night.

While she started off a little shaky in her performance of The Beatles super classic song “Something” (Umm who wouldn’t be nervous…it’s an IMPORTANT performance…she was paying homage for goodness sakes! But we digress) once her confidence seemed to kick in…she shined. The song undoubtedly became her own and she finished crazy strong! We finally saw a glimpse of the Lauryn Hill that we have all missed. In fact..we can’t STOP listening to it!

Her voice was considerably deeper..definitely that of a woman..and so very soulful. Take a look in the video below!

There is something about the grit in her voice….reminiscent of those who came before her…it’s almost haunting. We want to see more…and soon Ms. Hill!

Her appearance came about as a result of CBS paying tribute to The Beatles all this week. The historic group first took the stage 50 years ago on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and CBS has been saluting their music all week in celebration of their contribution to popular music.

CBS will finish up the week tonight at 8 PM EST with their two hour special ”The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

RHOA Shocker: Apollo Nida Charged With Bank FraudAnd Identity Theft

Amina Buddafly Confirms Her Pregnancy On Love & Hip Hop Reunion [VIDEO]

WTF: Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Student Over 50 Times

T.I. Speaks About The Argument With Tiny

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Cast Starts Brawl [VIDEO]

Other RHOA Cast Members Allegedly Being Investigated In Apollo Nida’s Fraud Case

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Lauryn Hill Did That: Covers The Beatles “Something” On The Late Show [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com