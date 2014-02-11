Men might want to keep their women away from Jamie Foxx. According to Gary With Da Tea he is still rumored to be dating Katie Holmes who is the ex-wife of his good friend Tom Cruise. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out how Jamie Foxx easily gets with other men’s women!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
RELATED: Why The Rumors About Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Might Be True [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Discusses His Approach To Playing A Black President
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Being Sued Over His Sidewalk
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
How Jamie Foxx Gets Other Men’s Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com