Childish Gambino Covers PM Dawn + 3 Great Covers From BBC’s Live Lounge

Rapper Childish Gambino is out to prove that he can’t be put in to a box. The comedian/actor/rapper appeared on BBC 1Xtra’s “Live Lounge” and surprised everyone by singing. The former “Community” actor performed a cover of PM Dawn‘s signature hit song “I’d Die Without You.” Childish Gambino delivers a very soulful rendition of the song. After seeing it, you’ll definitely wonder what other talents does he have.

BBC 1Xtra’s “Live Lounge” always produces memorable performances from musicians when they have to perform someone else’s music. It was here that Katy Perry attempted to cover Jay Z and Kanye West’s “N*ggas In Paris” to disastrous results. While Perry proved she needed to take several seats with that performance, other artists have shined by singing covers of past hits on “Live Lounge.” Check out a few of my favorites.

Kwabs – “Don’t Leave Me” (Blackstreet Cover)

Kwabs is a British soul singer who is just breaking through overseas. His brand new EP “Wrong or Right” is heating up the British charts. When he performed on “Live Lounge,” he did one of any R&B lovers’ favorite joints “Don’t Leave Me” by Teddy Riley and the interchanging members of Blackstreet.

