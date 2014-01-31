Gary With Da Tea reported Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon officially tied the knot. Now details are surfacing about when they were engaged. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear Bobbi Kristina talk about the details of her engagement.

Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Engagement To Nick Gordon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com