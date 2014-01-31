CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Engagement To Nick Gordon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea reported Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon officially tied the knot. Now details are surfacing about when they were engaged. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear Bobbi Kristina talk about the details of her engagement.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Bobby Brown Not Happy About Bobbi Kristina’s Engagement

RELATED: Bobbi Kristina Turns 20 And Leaves A Touching IG Message For Whitney

RELATED: Bobbi Kristina Says Cissy Houston’s Book Is Disrespectful To Her And Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Engagement To Nick Gordon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Bobbi Kristina , Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon , Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon wedding , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Nick Gordon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close