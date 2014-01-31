POLL: The Most Extra Couple Out Award Goes TO

“That Awkward Movie” out in theaters now should’ve starred Bobbi Kristina and her brusband (brother/husband) Nick Gordon. I’m trynna tell you guys it is the most uncomfortable exchange I’ve witnessed between two people. These two young kids want us all to believe their courtship and now set-in-stone, for real for real marriage is legit. Bobbi Kristina has voiced that it was her beloved mother’s wish that the two would wed and that she also received her granny’s blessing.

In case you didn’t know Bobbi Kristina is not even 21 yet! Ooooh goodness so much is wrong with this picture, I’m feeling some type of way y’all..

Check out the video of the two when TMZ caught up with them. You’ll see what I’m saying about the forced, over-acted affection and exchange. they’ve also just done an interview with Extra, I’ll post it when its made available.

