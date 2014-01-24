CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Radio Freq: Tune In To One Of The Hottest Voices In Radio

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Plus 630 x 378

In ‘Radio Freq’  TheUrbanDaily.com introduces you to the hottest influencers in urban radio from across the country!

Name: A-Plus

Hometown: Richmond, VA

On-Air: Hot 104.1 in St. Louis and iPower 92-1 in Richmond

TheUrbanDaily.com what’s good! My name is A-Plus representing St. Louis’ #1 hip-hop station, Hot 104-1 and Richmond’s iPower 92-1!  First thing you need to know about me is that I’m a TRUE hip-hop head. No lie, when I was a kid and my boys were buying toys and games, I was buying the latest music. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not like comic book guy from “The Simpsons” or anything, thinking I know everything about hip-hop music, but I live, eat and breathe this! I started in the game in 2005 at my high school radio station, continued into college, Virginia State, and eventually landed an internship that led me to where I’m at today!!

A Plus's Honor Roll

19 photos Launch gallery

A Plus's Honor Roll

Continue reading A Plus’s Honor Roll

A Plus's Honor Roll

I’d have to say my favorite artists then and now have to be Jay-Z (maybe cliche, I know, but it is what it is — I was jamming to “Reasonable Doubt” when I was 9 years old!!), Raekwon, Ghostface, Cam’ron, Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Nas (my all time favorite!!) and Gucci Mane (don’t sleep, he may have walked out on me in an interview, but have to show respect — dude has some skills!!)  And that’s just a few because I could go on and on!

Anyhow, you can check me out weeknights Monday-Friday from 7pm-midnight on WHHL-FM, Hot 104.1 in St. Louis on the radio or streaming at our website hot1041stl.com

Don’t forget to follow me on Twitter @hot1041stl and @a_plus!!

Check out A Plus’s Top 5:

Mac Miller Reveals How He Was Able To Link With Producer Just Blaze and Get Free Beats!! [VIDEO]

ScHoolboy Q Reveals His Different Alias and Why He Is The Bucket Hat Champion!! [VIDEO]

STL’s Thi’sl Shares Why He Left Gangster Rap For Christian Rap!! [AUDIO]

Atlanta’s Migos Share What Their Favorite Versace Accessories Are!! [AUDIO]

Rick Ross Talks About Jay-Z’s Verse On “The Devil Is A Lie” & Wale vs. Complex!! [AUDIO]

Radio_660x396 (1)

Radio Freq: Tune In To One Of The Hottest Voices In Radio was originally published on theurbandaily.com

A-Plus , hip-hop , radio , radio one

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close