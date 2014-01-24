Radio Freq: Tune In To One Of The Hottest Voices In Radio

In ‘Radio Freq’ TheUrbanDaily.com introduces you to the hottest influencers in urban radio from across the country!

Name: A-Plus

Hometown: Richmond, VA

On-Air: Hot 104.1 in St. Louis and iPower 92-1 in Richmond

TheUrbanDaily.com what’s good! My name is A-Plus representing St. Louis’ #1 hip-hop station, Hot 104-1 and Richmond’s iPower 92-1! First thing you need to know about me is that I’m a TRUE hip-hop head. No lie, when I was a kid and my boys were buying toys and games, I was buying the latest music. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not like comic book guy from “The Simpsons” or anything, thinking I know everything about hip-hop music, but I live, eat and breathe this! I started in the game in 2005 at my high school radio station, continued into college, Virginia State, and eventually landed an internship that led me to where I’m at today!!

I’d have to say my favorite artists then and now have to be Jay-Z (maybe cliche, I know, but it is what it is — I was jamming to “Reasonable Doubt” when I was 9 years old!!), Raekwon, Ghostface, Cam’ron, Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Nas (my all time favorite!!) and Gucci Mane (don’t sleep, he may have walked out on me in an interview, but have to show respect — dude has some skills!!) And that’s just a few because I could go on and on!

