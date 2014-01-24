Radio Freq: Tune In To One Of The Hottest Voices In Radio

In ‘Radio Freq’ TheUrbanDaily.com introduces you to the hottest influencers in urban radio from across the country!
Name: A-Plus
Hometown: Richmond, VA
On-Air: Hot 104.1 in St. Louis and iPower 92-1 in Richmond
TheUrbanDaily.com what’s good! My name is A-Plus representing St. Louis’ #1 hip-hop station, Hot 104-1 and Richmond’s iPower 92-1! First thing you need to know about me is that I’m a TRUE hip-hop head. No lie, when I was a kid and my boys were buying toys and games, I was buying the latest music. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not like comic book guy from “The Simpsons” or anything, thinking I know everything about hip-hop music, but I live, eat and breathe this! I started in the game in 2005 at my high school radio station, continued into college, Virginia State, and eventually landed an internship that led me to where I’m at today!!
A Plus's Honor Roll
A Plus's Honor Roll
1. A Plus and Diddy1 of 19
2. A Plus and ScHoolboy Q2 of 19
3. A Plus and DJ Drama3 of 19
4. A Plus and Big K.R.I.T.4 of 19
5. A Plus and Juicy J5 of 19
6. A Plus and Wiz Khalifa6 of 19
7. A Plus with 50 Cent7 of 19
8. A Plus and Kendrick Lamar8 of 19
9. A Plus and French Montana9 of 19
10. A Plus And Yo Gotti10 of 19
11. A Plus and Future11 of 19
12. A Plus and Wale12 of 19
13. A Plus and Chrisette Michelle13 of 19
14. A Plus and Bridget Kelly14 of 19
15. A Plus and Mac Miller15 of 19
16. A Plus and Hulk Hogan16 of 19
17. A Plus and August Alsina17 of 19
18. A Plus and Action Bronson18 of 19
19. A Plus and Waka Flocka19 of 19
I’d have to say my favorite artists then and now have to be Jay-Z (maybe cliche, I know, but it is what it is — I was jamming to “Reasonable Doubt” when I was 9 years old!!), Raekwon, Ghostface, Cam’ron, Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Nas (my all time favorite!!) and Gucci Mane (don’t sleep, he may have walked out on me in an interview, but have to show respect — dude has some skills!!) And that’s just a few because I could go on and on!
Anyhow, you can check me out weeknights Monday-Friday from 7pm-midnight on WHHL-FM, Hot 104.1 in St. Louis on the radio or streaming at our website hot1041stl.com
Don’t forget to follow me on Twitter @hot1041stl and @a_plus!!
Check out A Plus’s Top 5:
Mac Miller Reveals How He Was Able To Link With Producer Just Blaze and Get Free Beats!! [VIDEO]
ScHoolboy Q Reveals His Different Alias and Why He Is The Bucket Hat Champion!! [VIDEO]
STL’s Thi’sl Shares Why He Left Gangster Rap For Christian Rap!! [AUDIO]
Atlanta’s Migos Share What Their Favorite Versace Accessories Are!! [AUDIO]
Rick Ross Talks About Jay-Z’s Verse On “The Devil Is A Lie” & Wale vs. Complex!! [AUDIO]
Radio Freq: Tune In To One Of The Hottest Voices In Radio was originally published on theurbandaily.com