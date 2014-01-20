CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Isaiah Rashad Confirms Release Date For ‘Cilvia Debut’ [ARTWORK+TRACKLIST]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Keeping the commitment they made to fans at the start of the year, TDE’s camp preps fans for Isaiah Rashad‘s forthcoming project. Rashad’s debut album “Cilvia Demo” will be released January 28. The artwork features six titles, including five that we’re assuming did not make the cut before deciding on “Cilvia Demo.”

Check out the track list and artwork for “Cilvia Demo” below.

Isaiah_Rashad_Cilvia_Demo-500x500

TRACKLISTING

1. Hereditary

2. Webbie Flow (U LIKE)

3. Cilvia Demo

4. R.I.P. Kevin Miller

5. Ronnie Drake feat. SZA

6. West Savannah feat. SZA

7. Soliloquy

8. Tranquility

9. Menthol feat. Jean Deaux

10. Modest

11. Heavenly Father

12. Banana

13. Brad Jordan feat. Michael Da Vinci

14. Shot You Down feat. Jay Rock & ScHoolboy Q (Remix) 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Dennis Rodman Heads To Rehab [VIDEO]

Former NFL Star Darren Sharper Arrested On 2 Separate Rape Charges

Ying Yang Twin Arrested For “Family Violence”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Isaiah Rashad Confirms Release Date For ‘Cilvia Debut’ [ARTWORK+TRACKLIST] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cilvia Debut , Isaiah Rashad , TDE

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close