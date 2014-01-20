Isaiah Rashad Confirms Release Date For ‘Cilvia Debut’ [ARTWORK+TRACKLIST]

Keeping the commitment they made to fans at the start of the year, TDE’s camp preps fans for Isaiah Rashad‘s forthcoming project. Rashad’s debut album “Cilvia Demo” will be released January 28. The artwork features six titles, including five that we’re assuming did not make the cut before deciding on “Cilvia Demo.”
Check out the track list and artwork for “Cilvia Demo” below.
TRACKLISTING
1. Hereditary
2. Webbie Flow (U LIKE)
3. Cilvia Demo
4. R.I.P. Kevin Miller
5. Ronnie Drake feat. SZA
6. West Savannah feat. SZA
7. Soliloquy
8. Tranquility
9. Menthol feat. Jean Deaux
10. Modest
11. Heavenly Father
12. Banana
13. Brad Jordan feat. Michael Da Vinci
14. Shot You Down feat. Jay Rock & ScHoolboy Q (Remix)
