Did J. Cole Have A Side Baby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea is reporting on yet another side baby. He says after taking a “break” from his longtime girlfriend, J.Cole got another chick pregnant. Sound familiar? Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out the details on J.Cole’s alleged side baby!
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 93
2. Aldis Hodge & Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 93
3. Pre Madonna & Buck From WeTV's Marriage Bootcamp
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 93
4. Pre Madonna Taking A Selfie After Her Interview
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 93
5. Aldis Hodge
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 93
6. Underground Star Aldis Hodge.
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 93
7. Aldis Hodge
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 93
8. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 93
9. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 93
10. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 93
11. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 93
12. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 93
13. Shonda White Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 93
14. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
14 of 93
15. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
15 of 93
16. Jermaine Dupri & Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
16 of 93
17. Jermaine Dupri & Da Brat
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
17 of 93
18. The Rap Game Jermaine Dupri
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
18 of 93
19. Maria More
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
19 of 93
20. Dr. Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 93
21. Dr. Ian Smith & The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
21 of 93
22. Movie: Hidden Figures
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
22 of 93
23. Movie: Moonlight
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
23 of 93
24. Bill Bellamy Guest From The Movie The Bounce Back
Source:StarterCAM
24 of 93
25. 14806226545523
Source:StarterCAM
25 of 93
26. 148062264964671
Source:StarterCAM
26 of 93
27. The Movie: Fences
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com
27 of 93
28. The Movie: Fences
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com
28 of 93
29. CeCe Winans & Beyonce Alowishus
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com
29 of 93
30. The Movie: Fences
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com
30 of 93
31. Left to Right: Gary, Juicy & Rickey
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
31 of 93
32. Rickey Smiley & Dr. Collier
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
32 of 93
33. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley, Momma Dee, Headkrack & Porsha Williams
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
33 of 93
34. Da Brat's Dogs
Source:Interactive One
34 of 93
35. The Cast Of Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
35 of 93
36. Erica Campbell Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
36 of 93
37. Rich Homie Quan Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
37 of 93
38. Omari Hardwick Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne
38 of 93
39.
Source:RSMS
39 of 93
40. Chris Spencer Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
40 of 93
41. Marvin Sapp Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
41 of 93
42. Boosie Badazz Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
42 of 93
43. Ciara Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne
43 of 93
44. Jamie Foxx Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
44 of 93
45. DC Young Fly Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
45 of 93
46. Keke Palmer and Cory Hardrict Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
46 of 93
47. Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
47 of 93
48. Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
48 of 93
49. Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
49 of 93
50. Rickey Smiley & Claudia Jordan Mardi Gras 2015
50 of 93
51. The Durtty Boyz
51 of 93
52. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!
52 of 93
53. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!
53 of 93
54. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!
54 of 93
55. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!
55 of 93
56. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
56 of 93
57. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
57 of 93
58. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visits Rickey Smiley Morning Show
58 of 93
59. J-Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
59 of 93
60. Rae Sremmurd Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
60 of 93
61. Fred Hammond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
61 of 93
62. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
62 of 93
63. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
63 of 93
64. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
64 of 93
65. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
65 of 93
66. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
66 of 93
67. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne
67 of 93
68. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
68 of 93
69. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:RSMS
69 of 93
70. Taraji P. Henson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
70 of 93
71. Momma Dee With Fans
71 of 93
72. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
72 of 93
73. Atlanta Exes With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
73 of 93
74. Little Women of LA With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
74 of 93
75. Kevin Hart With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
75 of 93
76. Lala & Terrance J With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
76 of 93
77. Wiz Khalifa With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
77 of 93
78. The Braxton Sisters With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
78 of 93
79. Preacher Of LA With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
79 of 93
80. Tank With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
80 of 93
81. Smokie Norful With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
81 of 93
82. J Moss With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
82 of 93
83. Chadwick Boseman With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
83 of 93
84. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Naturi Naughton and Omari Hardwick
84 of 93
85. Porsha Williams
85 of 93
86. Kandi, Cynthia and Peter With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
86 of 93
87. Gabrielle Union
87 of 93
88. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Kid Ink
88 of 93
89. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Creflo Dollar
89 of 93
90. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with T-Pain
90 of 93
91. Rickey Smiley with KeKe Wyatt
91 of 93
92. Rickey Smiley Morning Show & Cynthia Bailey
92 of 93
93. Mindless Behavior Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"
93 of 93
