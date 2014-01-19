CLOSE
Did J. Cole Have A Side Baby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea is reporting on yet another side baby. He says after taking a “break” from his longtime girlfriend, J.Cole got another chick pregnant. Sound familiar? Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out the details on J.Cole’s alleged side baby!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Did J. Cole Have A Side Baby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , j cole , J. Cole side baby , J. Cole side chick , side baby , Side Chick

