Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Voted Worst Celebrity Neighbors Of 2013

Newly-engaged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are America’s least desirable neighbors, according to the seventh annual Zillow Celebrity Neighbor Survey.

The results showed that people would prefer to live next door to Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and the cast of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” over the reality TV star and rapper.

“No one wants to live next door to a family who has cameras following them everywhere and seems to seek out as much attention as possible,” said Amy Bohutinsky, the real-estate blog’s chief marketing officer. “However, with more than one-third of surveyed Americans preferring a non-celebrity neighbor, what remains clear is that many people don’t want to live next to any celebrity, regardless of why they are famous.”

The most desirable celebrity neighbor went to comedian Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s been a landmark year for Jimmy Fallon. He had his first baby, headlined a successful comedy tour and was named Jay Leno’s successor to ‘The Tonight Show.’ He carries a positive, funny and relatable vibe, which people would love to have in a neighbor,” Bohutinsky added. “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on the other hand, have a reputation for living an over-the-top lifestyle, with drama and the paparazzi never too far behind.”

Other stars who made the least-desirable list include Lady Gaga, Lebron James and Alex Rodriguez.

