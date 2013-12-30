CLOSE
Robin Roberts Publicly Thanks Girlfriend For Recovery [PHOTO]

Like many Americans, “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts is using the close of the year to reflect and count her blessings. One year after receiving a crucial bone marrow transplant that saved her life, Roberts wrote a heartfelt message of gratitude on her Facebook wall Sunday that revealed some previously guarded information.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” she wrote, effectively acknowledging her same-sex relationship for the first time. “I am grateful for the many prayers and well wishes for my recovery. I return every one of them to you 100 fold.”

Roberts underwent an emergency transplant last year after revealing she had the rare blood disorder M.D.S. She returned to GMA earlier in 2013. She also joins a list of television personalities who have come out in the past few years including Her former “GMA” coworker Sam Champion, Anderson Cooper , Don Lemon and Thomas Roberts.

Roberts girlfriend Amber Laine Laign is San Francisco Bay-area native, is a licensed massage therapist and has a private practice specializing in patients recovering from injuries. They have been together for 10 years after meeting through mutual friends.

Robin Roberts Publicly Thanks Girlfriend For Recovery [PHOTO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

															
							
							
						

						

						


	

