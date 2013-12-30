CLOSE
KEM, Patti LaBelle, Ron Isley And Anthony Anderson Reveal What Christmas Means [EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS]

VIA KISS Detroit

Motown Recording Artist KEM presented the KEM & Friends ‘WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS’ Holiday Tour a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience with a holiday-themed storyline written by national playwright, Latteras R. Whitfield, and narrated on stage by actor/comedian Anthony Anderson. The ‘WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS’ Holiday Tour featured KEM & his R&B friends Patti LaBelle and Ron Isley performing their hits, as well as Christmas original & classic songs together on stage, that took the audience on a never-seen-before uplifting holiday journey.

Anthony Anderson , Kem , patti labelle , Ron Isley

