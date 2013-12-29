CLOSE
Documentary Examines How We Fail Young Men [VIDEO]

“Be a man!”

What does that mean? To be tough? To not cry? To overlook good sense, choose to forsake emotional expression?

All of the above… and then some. This policy, according to research, is failing young men. Now more than ever young men feel like they have no space to be who they really are. And this movie that’s coming out explains what’s wrong and how to fix it.

