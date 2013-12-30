Singer Chris Brown isn’t going to let a small thing like rehab get in the way of his bad boy persona. While a judge may have ordered him not to use any medical marijuana, he is using his girl like the drug in a new song called “Wildcat.”

The uptempo track finds the singer spitting sweet nothings in a woman’s ear. He tells her of all of the freaky things he plans on doing to her when he gets her back to his crib. In the process of getting with the girl, Breezy all but smokes a joint on the song. He sings, “I’ma break you down, baby/Lick you like a swisher.”

“Wildcat” is the second released single from Brown’s delayed album “X.” The entire project is set to drop sometime in 2014, but the official date hasn’t been determined.

Take a listen to the song below.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

K. Michelle Reflects On Her ‘Christmas Night’ Heartbreak [VIDEO]

Noel Gourdin Treats Fans To New Mixtape Titled ‘One Gift’

Vida Guerra Shakes It Like A Red Nose Reindeer In Holiday Video

Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs 9 photos Launch gallery Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs 1. "Fools With You" Source: 1 of 9 2. “Thinking Out Loud” Source: 2 of 9 3. "Diagnosed With Love" Source: 3 of 9 4. "Sweat" Source: 4 of 9 5. "Hallow" Source: 5 of 9 6. "Fatal Attraction" Source: 6 of 9 7. "I Needed You" Source: 7 of 9 8. "M.I.A." Source: 8 of 9 9. "Love Rocket" Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs Chris Brown has had tons of hits since 2005, but there are even more unreleased tracks that never made the albums that are just as good. Take a look at 10 of his unreleased tracks.

Chris Brown Proves He’s A ‘Wildcat’ On New Song was originally published on theurbandaily.com