Noel Gourdin Treats Fans To New Mixtape Titled ‘One Gift’

If you’re a fan of what has been come to be known as “grown folk R&B,” then you’ve have probably been serenaded by Noel Gourdin‘s smooth and rich vocals. Gourdin hasn’t released a proper album since his 2011 album “Fresh: The Definition” and fans have been waiting. To tide them over until he drops the upcoming project “City Heart, Southern Soul,” which is due January 28, Noel has put together a special mixtape just in time for the holidays.

Titled “One Gift,” Noel Gourdin drops a mixtape that features five brand new songs. All of the songs display Gourdin’s ability to pen songs that are rooted in reality without being crass like a lot of today’s R&B tends to be. You can listen to and download Noel Gourdin’s special free mixtape at datpiff.com.

Happy Holidays!

