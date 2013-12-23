CLOSE
Radio One
Gabrielle Union Wanted A Man With Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

You’ve seen the ring; it’s been all over the social networks. The real question is how did Gabrielle Union get the ring? She says she gave up on brokies and decided to marry a millionaire. Yep, she said it.

Watch as Gabrielle tells Rickey and crew about her decision to marry rich this time.

Gabrielle Union Wanted A Man With Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on foxync.com

Dwayne Wade , gabrielle union

