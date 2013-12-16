University Employee Allegedly Ran Phone Sex Business From Work

Resa Cooper-Morning, 54, a cultural diversity coordinator for the University of Colorado Denver’s Ethnic Studies department was placed on paid administrative leave after CBS Denver exposed that she was taking calls for a phone-sex business during office hours.

“It’s very important to us that our employees uphold the values of our organization while they are in the workplace,” the school’s vice chancellor of communications, Leanna Clark, told CBS.

Though the school can’t interfere with employees’ off-duty activities, Cooper-Morning’s daughter-in-law Blair Cooper admitted that the long-time administrator was taking phone sex calls at work.

“She is taking calls at work,” said Cooper. “I’ve been in her office and she’s said, ‘Oh, let me be right back. I have a phone call.’

“She takes them very discreetly, shuts her door (and) takes phone sex calls on CU of Denver’s pay.”

State records obtained by the news station show that Cooper-Morning started the steamy enterprise back in 2003. Her website allowed users to purchase memberships, which offered a selection of videos that included titles like “Erotica in Pink” and “Ride Her Pony,” the local CBS affiliate reported. Most of the clips featured Cooper-Morning stripping before the camera. Officials at the University of Colorado Denver launched an investigation into Cooper-Morning’s business after allegations surfaced that she was accepting calls from her phone sex operation while at her office. Officials at the University of Colorado Denver launched an investigation into Cooper-Morning’s business after allegations surfaced that she was accepting calls from her phone sex operation while at her office. But users could also link to the woman’s phone sex website, where users could pay to talk dirty with her. However, her available hours listed on the website matched her 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule with the university.

Cooper-Morning has been with the University since 1993.

