Sen. Marco Rubio Enrolls Family In Obamacare…With A Discount

Well, well, well…it looks like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is taking full advantage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), enrolling his entire family and accepting a highly contested government discount as well, reports The Tampa Bay Times.

“Senator Rubio spent time looking at all the options and decided to enroll through the D.C. exchange for coverage for him and his family,” said Rubio spokesperson Brooke Sammon.

Rubio, a father of four, also took the federal subsidy afforded to lawmakers and staff — a perk worth up to 75 percent of monthly premium costs — that some Republicans wanted to kill off. Even some lawmakers who have enrolled in the exchange have rejected the taxpayer-funded employer contribution. Sammon did not say what led Rubio to decide the health care plan was better than what he could have gotten on his own, and Rubio could not be reached Tuesday. But those who wanted to keep their employer coverage — and that generous subsidy — were directed to use the exchange, called DC Health Link. In addition to the subsidy, Rubio and other federal employees got to pick from far more plans than ordinary people and had access to special customer service to ease their sign ups. “Senator Rubio is following the law, even though he opposes it,” Sammon said.

He may be following the law, but it is a law that he was trying to defund because it would do so much “harm” to the American people. And, no, the federal subsidy is not mandatory.

As recently as last month, Rubio had this to say in a Wall Street Journal op-ed:

“My Republican colleagues and I have endeavored to find ways to protect Americans from ObamaCare—as patients, taxpayers, consumers and workers. But it is becoming increasingly clear that these efforts can only mitigate some of ObamaCare’s damage, not avoid it entirely. As policy makers, we must focus on making health care more affordable and accessible for all Americans. Repealing ObamaCare will be a necessary step if we are to replace it with reforms that will actually accomplish these goals. Meanwhile, we owe it to the American people to protect them from another taxpayer-funded bailout.”

Oh, what a difference a month makes.

