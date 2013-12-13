The South African sign language interpreter accused of using “fake” signs at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service this week told a local newspaper that he was suffering from schizophrenia and was hallucinating and hearing voices during the event.

Thamsanqa Jantjie that he works for an interpreting company that paid him $85 for interpreting Tuesday’s event but the alleged company which sent him to the Mandela services has since disappeared from the radar.

Here’s video of the fake interpreter in action.

Fake Interpreter At Mandela’s Memorial Claims Schizophrenia was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 13, 2013

