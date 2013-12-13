CLOSE
National
Fake Interpreter At Mandela’s Memorial Claims Schizophrenia

The South African sign language interpreter accused of using “fake” signs at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service this week told a local newspaper that he was suffering from schizophrenia and was hallucinating and hearing voices during the event.

Thamsanqa Jantjie that he works for an interpreting company that paid him $85 for interpreting Tuesday’s event but the alleged company which sent him to the Mandela services has since disappeared from the radar.

