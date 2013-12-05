What happens when 200 hundred of New York’s must gorgeous naturalistas gather in an 80′s inspired culture club to talk hair, family, and life–MAGIC! With what seemed like all of the boroughs cutest chicks in one place, Taren Guy (my ultimate hair crush and natural hair expert) led a night of deep conversations, hearty laughs, and even a few moments of “You Can Touch My Hair!”

But #TeamBeautiful was present just to hair stalk. From colored mohawks, colossal curly tresses to towering dreads–our favorite brown girls left us with loads of DIY hairspiration and maybe the will to be a little more patient for the arrival of our own Angela Davis fro’.

Check out some of the natural community’s most dynamic women representing their amazing coiffures.

The Beautiful People: Naturalistas Take Over NYC To Luv & Learn Their Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com