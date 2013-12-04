In a press conference, police announced that search crews looking for Jamisha Gilbert discovered the body of a black female about 10:30 a.m. in the woods near Route 460 and Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg.

Gilbert’s car was located along Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg last week after her family had reported her missing during the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said it looked like Jamisha’s Honda Accord had been involved in a crash, but it was unknown she was in the vehicle at the time.

Jamisha Gilbert Search Crews Find A Body, Await I.D. was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: