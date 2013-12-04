Boys’ Arrest At Bus Stop Underscores That Blacks Get No Respect

As if this year hasn’t already provided ample evidence that many in America think little of Black people, now the city of Rochester has offered yet another example: WROC reported that three Black students were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while waiting with nearly a dozen of their basketball teammates for a bus that would take them to a scrimmage game. This, after a police officer approached the three and told them to “disperse” despite several witnesses acknowledging that they did nothing wrong. The boys refused and found themselves locked up not long after.

“We didn’t do nothing,” said Raliek Redd. “We was just trying to go to our scrimmage.” Wan’Tauhjs Weathers added, ”We was just waiting for our bus and he started arrest[ing] us.” The third boy, Daequon Carelock, noted, ”You just downtown, minding your own business, and next thing you know, anything can happen.”

Making matters worse, each of the boys’ families had to post $200 bail in order to guarantee that they were home for Thanksgiving.

The police report claims that there were three young men who were obstructing “pedestrian traffic while standing on a public sidewalk…preventing free passage of citizens walking by and attempting to enter and exit a store…Your complainant gave several lawful clear and concise orders for the group to disperse and leave the area without compliance.”

However, as WROC notes, “The report does not accuse the boys of using abusive or language.”

I imagine being Black and not buckling under the pressure of a racist cop is obscene enough to warrant arrest.

Even the boys’ coach, Jacob Scott, almost found himself arrested for simply sticking up for the rights of his players: