God day family, this is a great day to be alive. God has given you life to live and share in the joy of connecting with others. After all, we are spirit beings contrary to social media beliefs. Life is for living, loving, sharing, caring and forgiving. The inability to forgive can cause di-sease in the body. REFRESH: Just forgive and live.

A “Clo-ism” on Life’s journey today -Miss Community Clooovia

Love, Live and Forgive: Check Out Today’s “Clo-ism” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted December 6, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: