CLOSE
National
Home

Love, Live and Forgive: Check Out Today’s “Clo-ism”

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

God day family, this is a great day to be alive. God has given you life to live and share in the joy of connecting with others. After all, we are spirit beings contrary to social media beliefs. Life is for living, loving, sharing, caring and forgiving. The inability to forgive can cause di-sease in the body. REFRESH: Just forgive and live.

A “Clo-ism” on Life’s journey today -Miss Community Clooovia

Love, Live and Forgive: Check Out Today’s “Clo-ism” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Clo-ism , clovia , community clo , lawrence , miss community

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close