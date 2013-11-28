Take Time To Be Thankful

Some people are just chronic complainers! You know the ones that no matter what, nothing is ever right. These people can be found on our jobs, in our families and even in our churches to name a few. If we are not careful, spending too much time listening to people that are stuck in negativity, can cause you to miss your opportunity to give thanks in every situation.

Life can definitely throw us curve balls, and times can be rough, however, when you keep your eyes on the Lord and not your circumstance, you can always find a place of gratitude in your heart.

Gospel great Hezekiah Walker speaks gratefulness plain and simply in his song “Grateful.” “I am grateful just to praise you Lord!”

No matter what is going on, there is always something to be grateful for. Not just during the Thanksgiving season, but every day that we are blessed to have life. There is not a morning that comes that I don’t sit on the side of my bed and as I stand to my feet, I say, “Lord thank you for the ability to stand up on these two feet. These feet allow me to move back and forth and side to side. I can see what is in front of me; hear what is beside me and I have the ability to speak my heart.”

What are you grateful for?

Ephesians 5:20 encourages a life of gratitude, “Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

When we respond in gratefulness, not only do we realize that whatever challenges us could be worse, we impact in a positive way our attitude.

Try it! When complaining thoughts creep in, start listing all the things you are grateful for. You may not be in the house you want, but thank God for shelter. You may not have the car you want to drive, but thank God you have transportation. You may not like the job you are on, but you can meet your personal needs because you have one. You might not have the relationship you want, but thank God for saving you for the right one that is soon to come.

If you commit daily to list the things you are grateful for, it becomes clear that there is more going right than going wrong. I challenge you to try it.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can contact her at tw360you@aol.com.

Take Time To Be Thankful was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

