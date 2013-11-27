Rihanna’s Hairstylist Responds To The ‘Doobie’ Backlash

Over the weekend, Rihanna accepted the first ever ICON award during the 2013 American Music Awards. But that moment was overshadowed by what happened on the red carpet. The style and beauty world all gasped simultaneously, pointed angry fingers, and of course tweeted all night about what most of Black America would like to keep a secret–the “Doobie.”

Personally I never even knew that my nightly bedtime routine, which is only to be seen by the boo (and never on intimate evenings), had such an affectionate name. Doobie, huh!? In case you are currently scratching your temples, the doobie, or wrapping your hair, is a protective technique used mainly by Black and Latina women to preserve our fabulous straight hairstyles. From that definition I hope you can see why my eyebrow was raised and my neck was rolling at the sight of Rihanna on the red carpet exposing our beauty secret.

My first thought was did her hairstylist approve this. Maybe she was off-duty that night. Then, as I watched the awards show, I thought maybe Rihanna and her team were running late. Then, as I watched Rihanna’s performance, I thought maybe she’s gonna go total rock star and literally flip her hair on stage. Cool, yes!

Nope. As the story goes, it was all a part of their plan.

ELLE Magazine caught up with Rihanna’s longtime hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, and she dished on the inspiration behind Rihanna’s red carpet doobie and revealed if she thinks the style will become the next big hair trend (Yikes)!

On whose idea the doobie wrap was: It was actually Rihanna’s idea. She had her mind made up! Honestly, I was a little hesitant but I knew she could pull it off, so I was all for it.

On the overwhelming reaction to the hair style: I knew it would get a reaction but I wasn’t sure if it would be positive or negative. A doobie on the red carpet has never been done before so I knew it could have gone either way.

