Conservative Writer On Obama: I’m Thankful America Survived ‘Grown-Up Trayvon In The White House’

Racism has reared its ugly head in the Twitter feed of another conservative troll.

Dinesh D’Souza, director of the controversial film 2016: Obama’s America, which is based on his book, The Roots of Obama’s Rage, compared President Barack Obama to slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin.

There is nothing wrong with the comparison, but D’Souza, in true racist fashion, insinuated that the conservative lies spread about Martin were true of the POTUS:

As previously reported, in July, 2013, President Obama weighed in on the murder shooting death of Martin at the hands of sociopath former neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman by saying: ”When Trayvon Martin was first shot, I said that this could have been my son. Another way of saying that is, Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago,”said President Obama.

D’Souza claims that he was referencing that statement in a tweet that was later deleted — along with the initial tweet:

“Feigned outrage on the left over me calling Obama ‘grown up Trayvon’ except that Obama likened himself to Trayvon!” he said.

It’s not feigned outrage; it’s disgust.

Maybe D’Souza doesn’t realize that his own Brown skin makes him a moving target in this country, as well. Being White privilege adjacent won’t protect him.

See some of the Twitter reactions below:

Ew. D’Souza. If I ordered a truckload of assholes, and he showed up on my doorstep- I would consider the order fulfilled. — Tara Denise (@warontara) November 27, 2013

@PDeeDixon @Salon I’ve hated Dinesh D’Souza for years, but this vile Racism’s beyond intolerable. D’Souza’s an enemy to all Blacks, period!! — Ian Nieves (@IanNieves) November 27, 2013

Another marker of privilege is using the lives and bodies of “the other” as a rhetorical device the way D’Souza did to Trayvon. — ShutUpLucille (@ShutUpLucille) November 27, 2013

Trayvon was 17 yr old boy murdered by gun wielding man. Not a joke @DineshDSouza. Glad America is bigger than u. http://t.co/NsY1raSNUA — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) November 26, 2013

