Tyrone Briggs Gives Lames The ‘Cold’ Shoulder [VIDEO]

Staten Island wordsmith Tyrone Briggs has been steadily building buzz for his EP “Scattered Thought.” In effort to promote the recently released project, Briggs dropped the video for the song “Cold.” The black-and-white video was directed by Beezy Black and finds the rapper spitting pointed rhymes at cats who have nothing to do but make excuses as to why they haven’t done anything with their lives. give it up for the new voice of Shaolin.

Check out the video for “Cold” below. When you’re done, go download the EP “Scattered Thought.”

