Katt Williams Announces New Tour; Will Perform on Fantastic Voyage

Yup, pimpin’ Katt Williams is on the Fantastic Voyage 2014, set to sail from Miami on the Carnival Conquest from March 16-23. We know you didn’t believe that a man with hair as groomed as Katt’s would willingly subject it to water and air but he’s proven you wrong. He’s aboard and he’s says his hair will not be an issue.

“That’s what my hair thrives on,” Williams told The Tom Joyner Morning Show. “It’s being out in the dusty regular atmosphere that’s difficult. I don’t even have to press it when I’m out on the open seas. I just lean it over the bow and let nature do the rest.”

Mmmmkay. Well, that clears that up. Williams says that he was flattered to be offered to join the Fantastic Voyage 2014 performers which include Nelly. Chante Moore, Ice Cube and George Clinton, Charlie Wilson and Heads of State. Robin Thicke was recently added, but we have word that Miley Cyrus wasn’t. Shame. But Williams says he had it a little confused at first.

“I thought they offered me a part in a movie called “The Fantastic Voyage.’ John Legend was going to sing with Chante Moore, Ice Cube Nelly, Sammy Davis, Jr. I’m going to be dressed up for ‘Harlem Nights’ and the ‘Players Ball.’ I can’t wait. I don’t even want to come back. Once we get to Turks and Caicos just keep on going.”

Williams has announced new tour dates for 2014. Despite the, uh, issues he’s had in the past few years, Williams says next year is going to be better.

“2014 is my year of doing only fun things that make sense. So you doing something with a purpose, it’s all a part of that.”

Williams, who starred in the movie “The Obama Effect” with Charles Dutton in 2012, says that working on quality projects is what he wants to keep doing.

“I really just try to do as good job as I can, no matter what the project is. It helps that I don’t say yes to everything. Working with A-list minorities does not hurt in any way, form, shape or fashion. Anything Charles Dutton does is a great project.”

As for what he’s looking forward to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Williams says it’s pretty simple.

“Thanksgiving out of jail is probably the most beautiful Thanksgiving. Turkey and cranberry sauce go to the wayside with freedom. ”

Check out Katt’s 2013 and 2014 tour dates below:

November 22

JACKSON, MS

Mississippi Coliseum

8:00 PM

November 23

LOUISVILLE, KY

KFC Yum! Center

8:00 PM

December 31

LOS ANGELES, CA

Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE

10:00 PM

January 17

Katt Williams Announces New Tour; Will Perform on Fantastic Voyage

