13 Fat Burning Foods You Love!!!

Let me tell you how I found this list! I was looking online for some “entry-level” holiday recipes! I’m sure by now you know that I can’t really cook, right? If not, now you know! Anyway, while surfing the internet I found a list of 13 Comfort Foods That Burn Fat. Imagine my surprise when I see some of my favorite foods on the list! So, I decided to share it with you because it may help you reach your weight loss goal or at least maintain during the holiday season. Here it goes…

13 Fat Burning Foods

1. Hot Chocolate –Hummm!

2. Collard Greens – They’re alright. I had a bad batch last year…don’t ask!

3. Chicken Noodle Soup – I ate this today!

4. Coffee – I am a sugar freak when it comes to coffee. So this may not be a good option for me.

5. Pot Roast – It’s aight!

6. Oatmeal – Uhmmmm…I prefer grits!

7. Roasted Carrots

8. Red Wine – YAY!! Good to relax with after a long stressful day at the station.

9. Pumpkin Pie – This is my new sweet potato pie!

10. Chili

11. Chickpea – Never had this! What does it taste like?

12. Roasted Potatoes – I love it! Especially when I mix in some Portabella Mushrooms.

13. Mashed Sweet Potatoes – My baby loves this! Minus the “strings”…lol!

Now…are you one of those people that need to know the “how” and “why” these food items burn fat? I understand, visit this site for more details: http://abcnews.go.com/Health/Wellness/13-comfort-foods-burn-fat/story?id=20462474#1

