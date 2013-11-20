It was a sad and shocking turn of events yesterday as we all found out that Senator Creigh Deeds was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and that his son Gus, who apparently committed suicide, was the culprit.

Deeds’ son Gus was served an Emergency Custody Order which means his behavior indicated he was a danger to himself or others so he was ordered to have a mental evaluation but because of a State law, he was released to go back home.

Creigh Deeds’ Son Released From Mental Hospital 24 Hrs Before Attack was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 20, 2013

