Creigh Deeds’ Son Released From Mental Hospital 24 Hrs Before Attack

It was a sad and shocking turn of events yesterday as we all found out that Senator Creigh Deeds was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and that his son Gus, who apparently committed suicide, was the culprit.

Deeds’ son Gus was served an Emergency Custody Order which means his behavior indicated he was a danger to himself or others so he was ordered to have a mental evaluation but because of a State law, he was  released to go back home.

