Virginia politician Creigh Deeds, a longtime state senator who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Virginia in 2009, was hospitalized with stab wounds Tuesday from an incident in which his son was killed by a gunshot wound.

Details on the incident were not immediately clear, but 55-year-old Deeds is in critical condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was able to speak with investigators when they arrived at his home and at the hospital according to CNN.

According to NBC Washington, Deeds son Gus, 24, attacked Deeds and then fatally shot himself about 7:30 a.m. Police would not confirm this report however Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said they are not seeking any other suspects in the altercation.

This morning, Gov. Bob McDonnell issued a statement about the incident that he referred to as an “altercation.”

Police are not looking for a suspect in connection with the altercation. Deeds was stabbed multiple times “about the head and upper torso.” His son Gus, 24, died of gunshot wounds in connection with the incident.

“In this tough and sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Deeds family,” McDonnell said in the statement. “The news from this morning is utterly heartbreaking. Creigh Deeds is an exceptional and committed public servant who has always done what he believes is best for Virginia and who gives his all to public service. He cares deeply about Virginia, and the people of Virginia care deeply for him. I urge all Virginians today to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Creigh and for many more years of his public service to the Commonwealth. At this moment, our state unites in prayer for Creigh Deeds and his family.”

See WTVR

Va Politician Creigh Deeds Stabbed At Home, Son Dead was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 19, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: