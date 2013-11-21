Can Race Be Taken Out As A Factor In Renisha McBride Case?

The controversy surrounding Renisha McBride and how we should deal with being Black while needing help from strangers is a murky one. Roland Martin sat with Pastor Jamal Bryant, commentator Cherylyn Harley LeBon, and journalist George Curry about whether Renisha McBride would still be alive if she were white.

Pastor Bryant poses the question, “What is the system in America to suggest, whether you’re bleeding or you’re walking out of an accident — you’re already seen to be guilty.” While Harley LeBon attempts to “extract race” from the situation, the other members of the panel wholeheartedly disagree.

Watch the clip below. Who do you agree with?

