HBCUs Are In Trouble, Are They About To Become Extinct?

Johnny Taylor, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about the crisis HBCUs are going through toto find funding and keep their doors open for students.

“The reality is we are sending students home, we’re laying off faculty … so we’re impacting the markets and communities in which these schools exist and thrive or should be thriving,” Taylor said. “So it’s a real issue. How are we dealing with it? They’re buckling down. They’re laying off. They’re getting rid of work study, [and] that helped many of us get through college… It’s impacting the quality of education for institutions that were historically underfunded and are continuing to feel the effects of this.”

Watch the entire clip below.

Ariel Cherie Posted November 21, 2013

