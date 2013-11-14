President Obama Unveils Plans To Fix Obamacare Issues [VIDEO]

UPDATE: 11/14/13, 4:32 P.M. ET:

Watch President Obama’s full address on the ACA below:

Click here for complete transcript.

The White House also sent a letter to insurance commissioners detailing the administrative fix for people whose policies were cancelled under Obamacare.

Read it below via TalkingPointsMemo.com:

_____________________________________________________________

President Barack Obama will speak on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) today at 11:35 a.m. EST, the White House said Thursday morning.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the president plans to address the law’s cancellation issues that have both critics and supporters accusing the POTUS of being dishonest about the law’s scope.

MUST READ: 3 Reasons Obamacare Is Important For Women

As far back as 2009, President Obama assured voters that if they had a healthcare policy and doctor that they liked, then they would be able to keep it. Despite the GOP claiming otherwise, he insisted in a speech on health reform that, “no matter how we reform health care, we will keep this promise to the American people: If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor, period. If you like your health-care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health-care plan, period. No one will take it away, no matter what.”

This has not been the case for some people.

Approximately 14 million people have received cancellation notices, said Medicare chief Marilyn Tavenner. But that has nothing to do with the administration, and everything to do with the insurance carriers. Whether the White House is to blame for the cancellations is not the point, however; whether or not President Obama knew this would happen and said otherwise is what the GOP is salivating over.

Even though officials state that people who get cancellation notices will be able to find better replacement plans, in some cases for less, in an interview with NBC News on Nov. 7, President Barack Obama apologized to the American people.

“I am sorry that they are finding themselves in this situation based on assurances they got from me,” the president said in the interview.

See interview clip below:

Watch President Obama’s speech on Obamacare live below:

RELATED STORIES:

What New Health Care Law Means To Your Family

6 Surprising Ways The Health Care Law Will Change Your Life

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

President Obama Unveils Plans To Fix Obamacare Issues [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com