RHYME & REASON: Stalley Reps For #Beardgang On “Samson” [VIDEO]

For the next installment of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “Rhyme & Reason” Maybach Music Group’s own Stalley breaks down his new song “Samson” from his mixtape, “Honest Cowboy.”

Does long hair really not care? Watch to see what Stalley has to say about what’s in his beard, working on “Self Made 3″ and who is winning the beard battle between he and Rick Ross.

