If you’re a fan of the amazingly popular hot sauce condiment Sriracha and bacon, then this one’s for you.

A Texas-based candy company recently announcing its launching a new Sriracha Bacon Lollipop. The lolllipop promises to offer “candied salty spicy peppery porky goodness.” While the two flavors aren’t exactly new, Lollyphile’s owner Jason Darling is hoping the combination of the two flavors will ignite a demand. The new flavor joins the ranks among Lollyphile’s novelty sweets like breast milk, blue cheese and absinthe lollipops.

Darling says he wanted to strike while the buzz around Sriracha’s publicly feared shortage was still relevant. The pops, priced at four for $10, can be found on the company’s website. The jury is still out on whether it’ll be a success.

Our guess? Not so much.

Sriracha Bacon Lollipops Actually Exist was originally published on giantlife.com

Hayat Mohamed Posted November 19, 2013

