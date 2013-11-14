Azealia Banks Slams Pharrell Williams For Abandoning Her Music [PHOTOS]

Rapper/professional Twitter beef starter Azealia Banks had another meltdown on Twitter early this morning. This time Azealia turned her internet fury on super producer Pharrell Williams. The young rapstress is angry at Williams for distancing himself from her and her music.

Banks begins the rant talking about why one of her songs didn’t do as well as she thought it would, which you soon learn is all because of Pharrell. After blaming her single’s failure on the recently married musician, Banks begins to make disparaging generalizations about light skinned men. She makes the claim that light skinned men act funny and other colorful commentary.

The reason ATM jam did poorly is because pharell changed his mind about wanting to be associated with me after he had his lite skin comeback— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

Lite skin niggas are funny.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

But fuck it what's new? Azealia banks having to scrape claw and fight for what she wants. This is normal for me now.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

The minute I feel like I should give a fuck and stop talking shit the good lord reminds me that no one else … tmi.me/1c5nrT— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

If no one gives a fuck? Why should I?— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

Giving a fuck, fucks shit up for me.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

Once I'm done w my contract with universal somebody better give me an office. I have so many big ideas about music industry infrastructure— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) November 12, 2013

Maybe it’s just me, but shouldn’t Azealia Banks be mad at herself for her music not taking off? She has had a beef with almost everybody in the industry so who would want to work with her after all of that? And it’s sad because Azealia Banks had a huge buzz with “212.” Azealia Banks has become a victim of her own self.

