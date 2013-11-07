HOTNESS: Tyson Beckford And Transgender Model Inès-Loan Rau Sizzle In Nude Editorial [PHOTOS]

Tyson Beckford and drop-dead gorgeous trans* model Inès-Loan Rau take it all off in a scorching new editorial for luxury French magazine OOB.

The edgy editorial’s concept is ‘Tropical Surrealism.’ It was shot by Rodolfo Martinez, with art direction and hair by Nabil Harlow, and make-up by Frank Guyton, reports Fab Magazine.

The photo shoot instantly gained fans, something Rau voiced her appreciation for on Twitter:

OMG I’m almost crying to see OOB #1 ! I can’t call this Magazine but it’s a Masterpiece @jabemakeup@nabilharlow I am So honored to be part! — Inès-Loan Rau (@Ines_Rau) November 3, 2013

Apparently, the photos were too hot for Instagram, which, according to Rau, disabled them more than once. When a fan protested the artistic censorship, Rau admitted that, though tasteful, the pictures may have been too erotic for social media.

In a recent interview with Models.com, Rau was candid about her sexuality and gender-expression, explaining that she had to learn to embrace herself without fear of judgement.

Read excerpt below:

Is there anyone in the industry who has inspired you to tell your story as a transgender?

Yes, the one and only Tula. After reading her book [I Am Woman] at least two times I realized how important it is to assume who you are with no fears. I am twenty-four years old and have done the change very young, at 16. Until now I wasn’t really out about it. I just woke up one day realizing that it’s enough, I need to embrace who I am and be loved for what I am and what I have been through- without the fear of being rejected.

What would you say to kids struggling with gender identity?

I would tell them to follow what’s in their hearts and to not be scared to do what they have to do if necessary. But very important to have consulted specialists to make sure that changing your body is the right answer. Having a sex change is not the answer to insecurities or other issues, a lot of transgender do not understand that it has to be done with reflection: because of a real deep desire to be a woman from a younger age. It’s fabulous the level of happiness- it’s just absolutely impossible to describe. I’m the happiest girl in the world, just being what I wanted to be. You have to love yourself enough to go for it without the fear of being judged or rejected. That’s my advice for them.

Read Rau’s complete interview on Models.com by clicking here.

During a break in the sexy “Tropical Surrealism” shoot, Beckford sat down with OOB to talk about his phenomenal career, being sexy and what he looks for in a woman.

Read an excerpt below:

How does it feel to be the most desirable man in the world?

Oh, I don’t know how to answer that one… You know what? It’s so still surreal! Like really?!

Sometimes, I look at my girlfriend and say ‘why are you with me?’

I guess we’re all humans in some ways. Sometimes, I forget to take care of myself so sometimes I go and get my nails done. My hands have cuts caused by my bicycle and my motorcycles. I’m always doing something that I think is unsexy but some people think it is very sexy, like working on my cars or my bike.

I don’t take it seriously, I just embrace it. I don’t take myself too seriously but I think that it’s cool. It’s a good feeling.

How does your ideal woman look like?

I guess my ideal woman looks like my girlfriend. To me, she is my ideal. She has dark hair, olive skin and green eyes. As soon as I saw her, I was seduced.

I think it was mutual; she had the same feeling when she saw me. We’ve been dating for almost 5 years. So, she’s definitely going to ask me ‘when I’m going to get the ring?’ and I think I will do it. It’s just that at the moment she is very busy with her work and I don’t want to interfere with that. She’s modeling and she’s doing very well.

I think the ideal woman is totally different for everyone. There are so many beautiful women out there but for me, it’s her. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That is something that a lot of us don’t really understand.

What is best memory regarding your career?

I would say my best memories would be shooting with Bruce Weber, working for Ralph Lauren, winning the VH1 Award, People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful… Sometimes, I forget about everything that I’ve done.

I have to say that my time with Ralph Lauren was really a thrill. I was quite young at the time; I went from being a kid in Washington Square Park trying to get a job, to being the “face” of a huge brand. That helped me to grow up fast. Having somebody like Ralph Lauren and his whole company, believe in me, that’s amazing! I’m really blessed to represent a company like that.

Read Tyson Beckford’s complete OOB Magazine interview by clicking here and see pictures from his steamy shoot with Inès-Loan Rau below!

PHOTO CREDIT: Above center picture of Inès-Loan Rau was shot by Dima Hohlov.

