Shots Fired At LAX, TSA Agent Shot

The LA Times are reporting a shooting at LAX Airport on Friday morning.

A gunman reportedly entered terminal three, walked up to the security gate and walked up to a TSA agent and opened fire. The TSA agent was shot. Law enforcement fired on the gunman and injured the gunman, according to reports on CNN.

Law enforcement officers were flooding the airport, authorities said, and terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated.

Tory Belleci of the television show Mythbusters tweeted: “Heard gun shots then everyone starting running for the door. Not sure if anyone was hurt. #LAX.”

TV footage showed dozens of offficers swarming the airport. Images also showed a law enforcement officer being treated by paramedics. He appeared to be alert. Another officer had a bloody hand. (LA TIMES)

LAX Airport is also tweeting live. Click here for the latest.

