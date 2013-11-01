EST Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Fall Back One Hour

On Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m Eastern Daylight Saving Time will officially end as we turn our clocks back one hour. Turn your clocks back one hour before bedtime on Saturday night.

While we adjust to the darker days much sooner, please don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Did you know that the City of Richmond Fire Department will come to your home and perform a safety survey at no cost? and for the Home Safety Survey call (804) 646-2500.

Did you know that the City of Richmond Fire Department provides and installs smoke detectors to citizens at no charge? and for free smoke detectors call Fire Prevention at (804) 646-2500 to schedule an installation. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm is the only thing in your home that can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether you’re awake or asleep, a working smoke alarm is constantly on alert, scanning the air for fire and smoke.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives……

Are You and Your Family Protected?

This is a fact: Almost two-thirds of reported home fire deaths occur from fires in homes with NO smoke alarms or NO working alarms. The ‘chirping’ you are hearing at your home is not a bird but your signal that you need new batteries in your smoke alarm.

Do you have a working smoke alarm? The Richmond Metro Fire Departments offer free smoke alarms, batteries and installation. Simply contact the Richmond Fire Safety Hotline toll-free at 1-888-537-5967 to schedule a visit from your firefighters.

As added value, firefighters will conduct a free home safety survey while they are there. Call today! 1-888-537-5967.

For more information on fire safety and prevention, please visit the Richmond Fire Department website.

