IBFFN Host the Premiere of The Best Man Holiday (Audio)

Photo Credit : IBFFN

The International Black Film Festival of Nashville will be hosting tonight’s  premiere of ; “The Best Man Holiday”.

Ingrid Brown, Co-Founder of the Festival who has ties to North Carolina talks about partnering with the films Director, Malcolm E. Lee to make this event happen. The International Black Film Festival of Nashville also has ties collaborating  with TV One’s “Unsung, and many other companies.

Listen to the audio now..

 

