Fall TV Shows Starring Blacks: Who’s Winning, Who Fell Off

Today on ”NewsOne Now,” with Roland Martin, the host talked with Eric Deggans, TV critic from NPR, about the 2013 fall television season and how African-Americans are faring so far.

Deggans had this to say about the Monday night head-to-head battle between NBC’s “The Blacklist,” which stars Harry Lennix, and CBS’ lagging “Hostages,” with Billy Brown:

“To me, what ‘The Blacklist’ shows is that time slots still matter on television. It airs after ‘The Voice’ which is hugely popular, and their audience gets funneled into that show.”

Hear what else Deggans and Martin had to say about your other favorite shows, such as “Sleepy Hollow” (star Nicole Beharie is shown in the photo) in the clip below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. ET.

